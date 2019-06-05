Advertisement
Opinion
SCMP Columnist
Sino File by Cary Huang
China’s ban on rare earths didn’t work on Japan and won’t work in the trade war with the US
China is the world’s biggest producer of rare earths but doesn’t have the monopoly on them. After Beijing briefly weaponised them against Tokyo, the Japanese built their own supply chain. China should not use them again, against the US
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listens to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on February 15. Photo: AP
Opinion
Opinion
Macroscope by David Brown
The US will lose badly in the trade war with China and imperil the world economy if both countries don’t cooperate
- US exports to China are down much more dramatically than China’s exports to the US. China has also sold more Treasury bonds in March, putting pressure on the already large US fiscal deficit
