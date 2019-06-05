Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Cary Huang
Cary Huang
Opinion

SCMP Columnist

Sino File by Cary Huang

China’s ban on rare earths didn’t work on Japan and won’t work in the trade war with the US

China is the world’s biggest producer of rare earths but doesn’t have the monopoly on them. After Beijing briefly weaponised them against Tokyo, the Japanese built their own supply chain. China should not use them again, against the US

Cary Huang

Cary Huang  

Published: 3:00am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:00am, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

READ FULL ARTICLE
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listens to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on February 15. Photo: AP
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

The US will lose badly in the trade war with China and imperil the world economy if both countries don’t cooperate

  • US exports to China are down much more dramatically than China’s exports to the US. China has also sold more Treasury bonds in March, putting pressure on the already large US fiscal deficit
David Brown

David Brown  

Published: 11:00pm, 20 May, 2019

Updated: 2:32pm, 21 May, 2019

TOP PICKS

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer listens to Chinese Vice Premier Liu He at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing on February 15. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.