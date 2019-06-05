Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Illustration: Timothy Mcevenue
Lyman Stone
Opinion

Opinion

Lyman Stone

Chinese women in Hong Kong and on the mainland have fewer children than the norm – and they’re fine with that

  • While pro-natal policies may help remove some obstacles to a higher birth rate, policymakers will find it harder to persuade women to have more babies when they simply don’t want to, possibly because they themselves are from small families
Lyman Stone

Lyman Stone  

Published: 7:00am, 5 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:00am, 5 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Timothy Mcevenue
READ FULL ARTICLE
A new government workforce report projects that Hong Kong could be short up to a quarter of a million workers by 2027 in a worst-case scenario. Photo: Fung Chang
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

Migrants mean more than birth rates in meeting Hong Kong’s labour shortage, which is why we must act now

  • Hong Kong has traditionally depended on migrant labourers to meet its domestic demand. The problem is that neighbouring countries are set for similar shortages, thus thinning the pool
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Published: 11:15am, 1 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:15am, 1 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

A new government workforce report projects that Hong Kong could be short up to a quarter of a million workers by 2027 in a worst-case scenario. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.