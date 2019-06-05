Chinese women in Hong Kong and on the mainland have fewer children than the norm – and they’re fine with that
Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Timothy Mcevenue
Opinion
Opinion
Lyman Stone
Chinese women in Hong Kong and on the mainland have fewer children than the norm – and they’re fine with that
- While pro-natal policies may help remove some obstacles to a higher birth rate, policymakers will find it harder to persuade women to have more babies when they simply don’t want to, possibly because they themselves are from small families
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Timothy Mcevenue
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
A new government workforce report projects that Hong Kong could be short up to a quarter of a million workers by 2027 in a worst-case scenario. Photo: Fung Chang
Opinion
Opinion
Outside In by David Dodwell
Migrants mean more than birth rates in meeting Hong Kong’s labour shortage, which is why we must act now
- Hong Kong has traditionally depended on migrant labourers to meet its domestic demand. The problem is that neighbouring countries are set for similar shortages, thus thinning the pool
TOP PICKS
A new government workforce report projects that Hong Kong could be short up to a quarter of a million workers by 2027 in a worst-case scenario. Photo: Fung Chang
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.