The Huawei stand at the Mobile Expo in Bangkok on May 31. The US has had mixed results in getting partner countries to blacklist Huawei, as this would leave them without the 5G technology the Chinese company offers. Photo: Reuters
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Aidan Yao

Trade war? No, the US and China are vying for technological supremacy, and the markets are catching on

  • The US implemented tariffs because it sees China as its long-term rival for technological supremacy. This not only means ongoing restrictions on companies like Huawei, but a stark global realignment
Published: 1:00am, 6 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:34am, 6 Jun, 2019

The Huawei stand at the Mobile Expo in Bangkok on May 31. The US has had mixed results in getting partner countries to blacklist Huawei, as this would leave them without the 5G technology the Chinese company offers. Photo: Reuters
FILE PHOTO: Memory chip parts of U.S. memory chip maker Micron Technology are pictured at their booth at an industrial fair in Frankfurt, Germany, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
Opinion

Opinion

Abacus by Tom Holland

China’s wrong, the US can kill off Huawei. But here’s why it won’t

  • Chinese claims that Huawei can prosper without the US are given the lie by Beijing’s past attempts to foster innovation
  • But it’s in Trump’s interests to reach a deal
Published: 7:00am, 27 May, 2019

Updated: 6:00pm, 1 Jun, 2019

FILE PHOTO: Memory chip parts of U.S. memory chip maker Micron Technology are pictured at their booth at an industrial fair in Frankfurt, Germany, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/File Photo
