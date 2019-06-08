Garbage sits at the Syctom sorting centre in Paris, France, awaiting sorting before it can be recycled. With global annual waste likely to rise from the current 2.01 billion tonnes a year to around 3.4 billion tonnes a year in 2050, there is an urgent need to reduce waste at source. Photo: AFP
Piles of waste paper sit in Tsuen Wan, organised for shipment to processing plants or landfills. Hong Kong is grappling with a recycling problem, brought on by changing mainland policies, limited resources and competition. Photo: Sam Tsang
Does Hong Kong face another ‘paper jam’ environmental crisis as recycling woes return?
- Low rates for collectors may mean they abandon their jobs, as streets pile up again with discarded cardboard
- Major plant in mainland China has announced it will cut what it pays to exporters
