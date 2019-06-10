Acting US Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan (left) and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe meet on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on May 31. Photo: AP
Acting US Secretary of Defence Patrick Shanahan (left) and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe meet on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore on May 31. Photo: AP
Chinese soldiers patrol Woody Island in the Paracels, one of many disputed isles in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters
Chinese soldiers patrol Woody Island in the Paracels, one of many disputed isles in the South China Sea. Photo: Reuters