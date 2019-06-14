Channels

Workers are seen at the construction site of Panggong bridge over the Han river in Xiangyang, Hubei province, China on May 8. The focus of China’s recent stimulus is on infrastructure. Photo: Reuters
Patrik Schowitz
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Patrik Schowitz

Amid the trade war, Asia cannot count on Chinese stimulus to boost growth this time around

  • While China’s boost to the property sector in 2016 translated into an increase in commodity imports from emerging Asia, this year’s infrastructure-focused stimulus is unlikely to have the same effect. Meanwhile, trade war headwinds are likely to hit exports from the region
Patrik Schowitz

Patrik Schowitz  

Published: 5:00pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:07pm, 14 Jun, 2019

Attendees walk through the CES Asia 2019 trade show, which was held in Shanghai from June 11 to 13. Photo: Bloomberg
Gear

How US-China tech war is rippling through the global supply chain

  • Hi-tech suppliers are adjusting their business strategies amid the uncertainty caused by the raging trade and tech conflict
Topic |   US-China tech war
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Published: 6:00am, 14 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:28am, 14 Jun, 2019

