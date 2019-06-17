A ball mill at the Mountain Pass mine in California operated by MP Materials, America's only rare earths producer. The miner ships all of its output to China because there is no refining capacity elsewhere in the world to handle its production. Photo: Bloomberg
A ball mill at the Mountain Pass mine in California operated by MP Materials, America's only rare earths producer. The miner ships all of its output to China because there is no refining capacity elsewhere in the world to handle its production. Photo: Bloomberg
US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his tactic of using tariffs to achieve foreign policy objectives. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his tactic of using tariffs to achieve foreign policy objectives. Photo: Reuters