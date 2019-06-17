Channels

A ball mill at the Mountain Pass mine in California operated by MP Materials, America's only rare earths producer. The miner ships all of its output to China because there is no refining capacity elsewhere in the world to handle its production. Photo: Bloomberg
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

US-China rivalry makes rare earths a matter of national security, rather than economics

  • Should China, a major exporter of these minerals critical to US military capabilities, try to hold the US hostage by threatening a ban, it can be sure America will pay the price, however high, for alternatives
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Published: 7:00am, 17 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:22am, 17 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump has doubled down on his tactic of using tariffs to achieve foreign policy objectives. Photo: Reuters
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

Donald Trump’s tariffs are big, fat American snake oil meant to win re-election, not solve real problems

  • The days when the mercurial president seemed to have focused his tariffs on China are long gone. With the election looming, he now sees tariffs as an all-purpose tool to assert his will
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Published: 12:05am, 10 Jun, 2019

Updated: 12:09am, 10 Jun, 2019

