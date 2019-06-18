Channels

Protesters march from Causeway Bay to the government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, on June 16, against the extradition bill, calling on Hong Kong’s leader to resign and to drop the categorisation of the events of June 13 as a riot. Photo: Robert Ng
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Hong Kong’s extradition turmoil won’t dampen the property market greatly – but China’s economy might

  • The city’s property market is correlated to the stock market, which remains robust. Moreover, demand from mainland investors continues to be strong while supply of residential and commercial space is limited
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Published: 9:00am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:26am, 18 Jun, 2019

Protesters march from Causeway Bay to the government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, on June 16, against the extradition bill, calling on Hong Kong's leader to resign and to drop the categorisation of the events of June 13 as a riot. Photo: Robert Ng
Riot police disperse protesters in Admiralty. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Politics

Is developer’s decision to walk away from HK$11.1 billion land deal first sign of waning business confidence in Hong Kong over extradition bill saga?

  • Company cited ‘social contradiction and economic instability’ for its move, which cost HK$25 million in lost deposit money
  • Independent director Abraham Razack, who spearheaded decision, said recent social disharmony in Hong Kong and US-China trade war were among issues that worried him
Topic |   Hong Kong extradition law
SCMP

Gary Cheung  

Lam Ka-sing  

Peggy Sito  

Published: 8:46pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:54pm, 12 Jun, 2019

Riot police disperse protesters in Admiralty. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
