Protesters march from Causeway Bay to the government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, on June 16, against the extradition bill, calling on Hong Kong’s leader to resign and to drop the categorisation of the events of June 13 as a riot. Photo: Robert Ng
Riot police disperse protesters in Admiralty. Photo: K.Y. Cheng
Is developer’s decision to walk away from HK$11.1 billion land deal first sign of waning business confidence in Hong Kong over extradition bill saga?
- Company cited ‘social contradiction and economic instability’ for its move, which cost HK$25 million in lost deposit money
- Independent director Abraham Razack, who spearheaded decision, said recent social disharmony in Hong Kong and US-China trade war were among issues that worried him
Topic | Hong Kong extradition law
