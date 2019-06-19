Channels

Sino File by Cary Huang

Hong Kong’s extradition protests may have given Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, a boost Beijing won’t appreciate

  • Tsai Ing-wen’s support for Hongkongers has helped propel her through her party’s primaries and may bode well for her chances in the presidential election
  • In the long term, the Hong Kong protests, which vocalise anxieties about China shared by Taiwan, may further alienate Taipei and Beijing
Published: 9:00am, 19 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:00am, 19 Jun, 2019

My Take by Alex Lo

Taiwan politics helped change Lam’s mind over extradition bill

  • Leader was likely to have been made aware of Beijing’s alarm that her debacle in Hong Kong was being turned into major political capital for Tsai Ing-wen
Published: 9:00pm, 16 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:20pm, 16 Jun, 2019

