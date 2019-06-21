Channels

US President Donald Trump greets the audience at a “make America great again” rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 27. Photo: Reuters
Tai Hui
As Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and other populists loosen the purse strings, what about the economy?

  • Politicians promising to spend more or cut taxes to woo voters give central banks little wiggle room if the economy overheats
  • Investors will have to work hard to seek income in high-yield bonds, high-dividend equity or alternative assets
Tai Hui

Published: 11:30am, 21 Jun, 2019

US President Donald Trump greets the audience at a "make America great again" rally in Green Bay, Wisconsin, on April 27. Photo: Reuters
The Titanic passenger liner sank in 1912 after hitting in iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean. In advanced economies, public debt remains at levels not seen since World War II, while in emerging markets, public debt has accumulated to levels last seen during the 1980s debt crisis. Photo: NZME
Anthony Rowley
Titanic iceberg of world debt could sink a slowing global economy

  • Debt levels are rising and the fear is that much of the world’s debts are unrecorded, making for a bigger reckoning than official data suggests. This means a bigger crisis should the global economy slow down
Anthony Rowley

Published: 5:00am, 17 Jun, 2019

The Titanic passenger liner sank in 1912 after hitting in iceberg in the Atlantic Ocean. In advanced economies, public debt remains at levels not seen since World War II, while in emerging markets, public debt has accumulated to levels last seen during the 1980s debt crisis. Photo: NZME
