Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi talk as they visit the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, China, on April 27, 2018. China wants an integrated Asian trading bloc and may be willing to accommodate India, which has prioritised domestic manufacturing. Photo: China Daily via Reuters
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

China wants India to be part of its Asian free-trade pact – flexibility on liberalisation may be an acceptable price

  • The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership is China’s chance to forge a Trump-proof trade deal that can accommodate the Belt and Road Initiative. Patience with India, which wants to protect domestic manufacturing, may be the way forward
Anthony Rowley  

Published: 3:30pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:30pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Ankit Panda
Opinion

Opinion

Ankit Panda

The complex issues with China that India’s Narendra Modi carries into his second term as prime minister

  • There are no easy answers to the challenges the new Indian government will face in its multifaceted China relationship, Ankit Panda writes
Ankit Panda

Ankit Panda  

Published: 1:28pm, 4 Jun, 2019

Updated: 1:28pm, 4 Jun, 2019

