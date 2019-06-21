Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Young anti-extradition bill protesters clad in black flood Causeway Bay and march to the government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, calling on Chief Executive Carrie Lam to resign, on June 16. Photo: Winson Wong
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

Hong Kong extradition protests reveal deep-rooted problems that need addressing. How will Carrie Lam and Beijing respond?

  • The government has failed to account for people’s mistrust of China, lack of faith in the ability of Hong Kong’s leadership to make independent decisions and the demographic complexity of the community
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Published: 5:00pm, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 5:09pm, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Young anti-extradition bill protesters clad in black flood Causeway Bay and march to the government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, calling on Chief Executive Carrie Lam to resign, on June 16. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hongkongers express their disapproval of Chief Executive Carrie Lam during protests against the proposed amendments to the extradition law, on June 9. Photo: AP
Vijay Verghese
Opinion

Opinion

Vijay Verghese

After the extradition protests, it’s time to be pro-Hong Kong, to fix the leadership crisis and liberate the city’s potential

  • The unprecedented protests have focused an avowedly apolitical and disparate city like never before. Hong Kong’s challenges run deep and can’t be addressed under the current system. Only a change that brings in critical voices can break the impasse
Vijay Verghese

Vijay Verghese  

Published: 7:00am, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:16am, 20 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hongkongers express their disapproval of Chief Executive Carrie Lam during protests against the proposed amendments to the extradition law, on June 9. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.