Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Workers at Dazhou railway station in Sichuan province, China, inspect tracks, which serve as part of the Belt and Road Initiative freight rail route linking Chongqing in China to Duisburg in Germany, on March 14. China’s belt and road is a step in the right direction as it invests in infrastructure to boost regional growth. Photo: Reuters
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

As global growth slows, the world needs a new Marshall Plan, not lower interest rates

  • Central banks cutting rates will only feed the addiction to cheap money. Instead, the US, Europe and Japan must contribute more to global efforts, like infrastructure-spending plans, to reboot recovery and worldwide trade
David Brown

David Brown  

Published: 10:00pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:59pm, 24 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Workers at Dazhou railway station in Sichuan province, China, inspect tracks, which serve as part of the Belt and Road Initiative freight rail route linking Chongqing in China to Duisburg in Germany, on March 14. China’s belt and road is a step in the right direction as it invests in infrastructure to boost regional growth. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
The US Federal Reserve, chaired by Jerome Powell, confirmed on Wednesday that it was holding interest rates. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

US economic outlook and Fed interest rate cut rest on Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping, analysts say

  • The two world leaders are set to meet at the G20 summit next week in Osaka, Japan next week to discuss the ongoing US-China trade war
  • US Federal Reserve opted to hold interest rates this month, but should the US levy tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese imports, they could soon be forced to react
Topic |   US-China trade war: All stories
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Published: 9:15am, 21 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:14am, 21 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

The US Federal Reserve, chaired by Jerome Powell, confirmed on Wednesday that it was holding interest rates. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.