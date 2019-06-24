Workers at Dazhou railway station in Sichuan province, China, inspect tracks, which serve as part of the Belt and Road Initiative freight rail route linking Chongqing in China to Duisburg in Germany, on March 14. China’s belt and road is a step in the right direction as it invests in infrastructure to boost regional growth. Photo: Reuters
Workers at Dazhou railway station in Sichuan province, China, inspect tracks, which serve as part of the Belt and Road Initiative freight rail route linking Chongqing in China to Duisburg in Germany, on March 14. China’s belt and road is a step in the right direction as it invests in infrastructure to boost regional growth. Photo: Reuters
The US Federal Reserve, chaired by Jerome Powell, confirmed on Wednesday that it was holding interest rates. Photo: Reuters
US economic outlook and Fed interest rate cut rest on Donald Trump’s meeting with Xi Jinping, analysts say
- The two world leaders are set to meet at the G20 summit next week in Osaka, Japan next week to discuss the ongoing US-China trade war
- US Federal Reserve opted to hold interest rates this month, but should the US levy tariffs on US$300 billion of Chinese imports, they could soon be forced to react
Topic | US-China trade war: All stories
The US Federal Reserve, chaired by Jerome Powell, confirmed on Wednesday that it was holding interest rates. Photo: Reuters