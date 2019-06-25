Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Activists in Manila burn paper Chinese flags during a protest on June 18 against the alleged sinking of a fishing boat by a Chinese vessel. Photo: EPA-EFE
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III
Opinion

Opinion

Lucio Blanco Pitlo III

How China can soothe anger in the Philippines over the sinking of a fishing boat in the South China Sea

  • An apology from the captain of the Chinese vessel, punishment for those found to be negligent and compensation for the Filipino fishermen would ease tensions. The incident is also a reminder of the need for a regional maritime code of conduct
Lucio Blanco Pitlo III

Lucio Blanco Pitlo III  

Published: 2:00pm, 25 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:17pm, 25 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Activists in Manila burn paper Chinese flags during a protest on June 18 against the alleged sinking of a fishing boat by a Chinese vessel. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is embroiled in his worst foreign policy crisis over a collision in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
Richard Heydarian
Opinion

Opinion

Richard Heydarian

Rodrigo Duterte thought he had an understanding with Beijing, then came the Reed Bank collision

  • The sinking of a fishing vessel in the South China Sea has become the Philippine president’s greatest foreign policy crisis, Richard Heydarian writes
Richard Heydarian

Richard Heydarian  

Published: 7:00pm, 23 Jun, 2019

Updated: 11:04pm, 23 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte is embroiled in his worst foreign policy crisis over a collision in the South China Sea. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.