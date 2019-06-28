Channels

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on June 24. How markets perform will largely depend on the ability of lower rates, and a more favourable US-China relationship, to lift leading indicators and business surveys. Photo: Reuters
Kerry Craig
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Kerry Craig

Fed easing can give equity markets a boost, but it won’t keep them aloft

  • The expectation of a rate cut has given US stocks a lift this month, but monetary easing by itself won’t outweigh the more important indicators of economic health, like earnings growth, particularly amid the current political and trade uncertainties
Kerry Craig

Kerry Craig  

Published: 9:00pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:00pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, flanked by a television screen showing Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s news conference on June 19. Photo: Reuters
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Risks posed by trade war and Federal Reserve policy are graver than investors seem to realise

  • Markets must come to terms with the fact that China and the US are too far apart on crucial issues for the trade war to be resolved soon
  • When central banks themselves have become sources of volatility, investors must wake up to the dangers of underpricing risk
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Published: 1:00pm, 20 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:29pm, 20 Jun, 2019

