A pedestrian looks at an electronic board displaying a graph of the US 10-year Treasury yield outside a securities firm in Tokyo, Japan, on January 4. Forty per cent of global bonds currently yield less than 1 per cent. Photo: Bloomberg
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

A mini bear market in bonds might be what the world needs as investors amass US$13 trillion in negative-yield debt

  • The plunge in bond yields, which has powered a stock market rally, partly reflects investors' outsize expectations of further monetary stimulus
  • Positive news on the US-China trade war could trigger a fixed income sell-off on fears that central banks might pull back from policy easing
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Published: 2:30pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Updated: 2:32pm, 27 Jun, 2019

Workers at Dazhou railway station in Sichuan, inspect tracks linking China with Germany on March 14. China’s belt and road is a step in the right direction as it invests in infrastructure to boost regional growth. Photo: Reuters
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

As global growth slows, the world needs a new Marshall Plan, not lower interest rates

  • Central banks cutting rates will only feed the addiction to cheap money. Instead, the US, Europe and Japan must contribute more to global efforts, like infrastructure-spending plans, to reboot recovery and worldwide trade
David Brown

David Brown  

Published: 10:00pm, 24 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:36am, 25 Jun, 2019

