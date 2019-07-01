Channels

Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wen, has said repeatedly the island would not accept the “one country, two systems” model proposed by China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Mike Rowse
Mike Rowse

Now more than ever, Hong Kong holds the key to China’s unification with Taiwan

  • Taiwanese regard the massive protests against the extradition bill as yet another sign ‘one country, two systems’ is failing. Hong Kong must show that democratic development is possible if Beijing wants Taiwan back in its fold
Mike Rowse

Mike Rowse  

Published: 9:30am, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:36am, 1 Jul, 2019

Hong Kong’s extradition protests: one country, two systems and a vicious circle of mistrust with Beijing

  • Beijing is growing impatient with Hong Kong’s seeming inability to enact the national security law required under its Basic Law
  • And this summer’s mass protests have again revealed a deep schism of distrust between both sides, fuelled by misunderstanding and paranoia
Wang Xiangwei

Wang Xiangwei  

Published: 9:30am, 22 Jun, 2019

Updated: 3:42pm, 22 Jun, 2019

