A meat stall in Beijing. Inflation in the price of everyday goods has not taken off, despite a decade of easy money. But this is no cause for celebration. Photo: EPA
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Central banks are stoking the dangerous fire of inflation

  • The G20 summit missed the chance to examine a crucial issue: Inflation has not gone away, it is hiding in plain sight, in inflated asset and stock prices. Given towering debt levels and slowing manufacturing, more easing will only stoke inflation
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Published: 3:00am, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:20am, 1 Jul, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on June 24. How markets perform will largely depend on the ability of lower rates, and a more favourable US-China relationship, to lift leading indicators and business surveys. Photo: Reuters
Kerry Craig
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Kerry Craig

Fed easing can give equity markets a boost, but it won’t keep them aloft

  • The expectation of a rate cut has given US stocks a lift this month, but monetary easing by itself won’t outweigh the more important indicators of economic health, like earnings growth, particularly amid the current political and trade uncertainties
Kerry Craig

Kerry Craig  

Published: 9:00pm, 28 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:46pm, 28 Jun, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
