According to a recent US Joint Committee on Taxation estimate, a 0.1 per cent levy on US financial transactions could generate up to US$777 billion of additional revenue over the next decade. Wall Street could afford it. Photo: AFP
According to a recent US Joint Committee on Taxation estimate, a 0.1 per cent levy on US financial transactions could generate up to US$777 billion of additional revenue over the next decade. Wall Street could afford it. Photo: AFP
An Afghan child works at a brick factory in Kabul. As the global economic mood sours, the plight of the world’s poorest people is set to worsen. Photo: Xinhua
An Afghan child works at a brick factory in Kabul. As the global economic mood sours, the plight of the world’s poorest people is set to worsen. Photo: Xinhua