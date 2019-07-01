Channels

According to a recent US Joint Committee on Taxation estimate, a 0.1 per cent levy on US financial transactions could generate up to US$777 billion of additional revenue over the next decade. Wall Street could afford it. Photo: AFP
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Wealthy financial markets must start to pay their way to help the poor, and a global 'Robin Hood' tax is the way to do so

  When financial markets crashed in 2008, central banks were quick to slash interest rates and print money. The subsequent financial boom was basically subsidised by taxpayers – now it's time for financial markets to return the favour
David Brown

David Brown  

Published: 11:00pm, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:48pm, 1 Jul, 2019

An Afghan child works at a brick factory in Kabul. As the global economic mood sours, the plight of the world’s poorest people is set to worsen. Photo: Xinhua
Ceyla Pazarbasioglu
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Ceyla Pazarbasioglu

As the global economy slows, spare a thought for the world's poorest

  Global growth is weakening, which will make it harder for the world's poorest countries to climb out of poverty. The rest of the world must help, not least because of the impact of entrenched poverty on global security and migration
Ceyla Pazarbasioglu

Ceyla Pazarbasioglu  

Published: 11:00pm, 26 Jun, 2019

Updated: 6:29am, 27 Jun, 2019

