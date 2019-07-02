Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The Central Business District in Singapore, where prime office occupancy costs are more than two-thirds less than in Hong Kong’s Central district. Photo: Roy Issa
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Why Hong Kong’s office market has the edge over Singapore’s, despite the eye-popping rents in Central

  • While it’s easy to assume Hong Kong’s runaway prices and growing instability will benefit competitors, including the Lion City, that doesn’t take account of the city’s decentralised, mature office submarkets that Singapore has yet to fully develop
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Published: 10:00am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 10:10am, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The Central Business District in Singapore, where prime office occupancy costs are more than two-thirds less than in Hong Kong’s Central district. Photo: Roy Issa
READ FULL ARTICLE
Protesters march from Causeway Bay to the government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, on June 16, against the extradition bill, calling on Hong Kong’s leader to resign and to drop the categorisation of the events of June 13 as a riot. Photo: Robert Ng
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Hong Kong’s extradition turmoil won’t dampen the property market greatly – but China’s economy might

  • The city’s property market is correlated to the stock market, which remains robust. Moreover, demand from mainland investors continues to be strong while supply of residential and commercial space is limited
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Published: 9:00am, 18 Jun, 2019

Updated: 9:26am, 18 Jun, 2019

TOP PICKS

Protesters march from Causeway Bay to the government headquarters in Tamar, Admiralty, on June 16, against the extradition bill, calling on Hong Kong’s leader to resign and to drop the categorisation of the events of June 13 as a riot. Photo: Robert Ng
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.