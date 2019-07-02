Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet on June 29 while attending the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. The US-China trade relationship has crossed the Rubicon and, irrespective of any short-term trade deal that might be reached, it will not revert to the status quo. Photo: Xinhua
Stephen Olson
Opinion

Opinion

Stephen Olson

China and the US need new rules of engagement, not just a trade deal

  • Any agreement reached in renewed talks between the two is likely to be short-lived, as the cooperation that once underpinned deeper economic integration has been replaced by outright rivalry. The relationship must be redefined
Stephen Olson

Stephen Olson  

Published: 1:30am, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 2:00am, 2 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet on June 29 while attending the G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. The US-China trade relationship has crossed the Rubicon and, irrespective of any short-term trade deal that might be reached, it will not revert to the status quo. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Diplomacy

Despite Donald Trump and Xi Jinping’s G20 handshake, mistrust and disputes persist in US-China trade war

  • Analysts on both sides agree leaders’ meeting in Osaka did little to alter the big picture for US-China relations
  • Reprieve for Huawei may be encouraging, but ‘it may have little to do with actual change of heart in either side’s strategic calculus’, academic says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Shi Jiangtao

Shi Jiangtao  

Published: 2:58am, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 6:36pm, 1 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.