US President Donald Trump (left) walks with Jerome Powell in 2017 before announcing him as his nominee for chair of the Federal Reserve. Trump has been calling for Powell to cut interest rates. Photo: AP
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

Between Fed rate cuts and the dominant US dollar, Donald Trump can’t have it all

  • Has the Trump administration forgotten what happened after Nixon pressured the Fed to pump up the economy in 1972? Also, Washington’s sanctions on other countries might turn them against the US financial system and the dollar
Published: 11:00pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:00pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Presidents Trump and Xi used their close personal ties to get the stalled trade talks back on track. Photo: Reuters
Ankit Panda
Opinion

Opinion

Ankit Panda

How many personal truces between Xi and Trump will it take to resolve the trade war?

  • Presidents used their close friendship to get the stalled talks back on track but nothing really changed in Osaka, Ankit Panda says
Published: 10:00pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 7:06am, 1 Jul, 2019

