Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Donald Trump has tried to talk down the US dollar, and accused Europe and China of devaluing their currencies to gain an unfair competitive advantage. Photo: Reuters
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Donald Trump wants a weaker US dollar. But that’s just bad economics

  • Trump has accused Europe and China of devaluing their currencies to gain trade advantages and claims the Fed is keeping interest rates too high. But, whether he likes it or not, a strong greenback is also a sign of a resilient US economy
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Published: 11:00pm, 4 Jul, 2019

Updated: 1:08am, 5 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump has tried to talk down the US dollar, and accused Europe and China of devaluing their currencies to gain an unfair competitive advantage. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
US President Donald Trump (left) walks with Jerome Powell in 2017 before announcing him as his nominee for chair of the Federal Reserve. Trump has been calling for Powell to cut interest rates. Photo: AP
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

Between Fed rate cuts and the dominant US dollar, Donald Trump can’t have it all

  • Has the Trump administration forgotten what happened after Richard Nixon pressured the Fed to pump up the economy in 1972? Also, Washington’s sanctions on other countries might turn them against the US financial system and the dollar
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Published: 11:00pm, 2 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:04am, 3 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

US President Donald Trump (left) walks with Jerome Powell in 2017 before announcing him as his nominee for chair of the Federal Reserve. Trump has been calling for Powell to cut interest rates. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.