Donald Trump has tried to talk down the US dollar, and accused Europe and China of devaluing their currencies to gain an unfair competitive advantage. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump has tried to talk down the US dollar, and accused Europe and China of devaluing their currencies to gain an unfair competitive advantage. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump (left) walks with Jerome Powell in 2017 before announcing him as his nominee for chair of the Federal Reserve. Trump has been calling for Powell to cut interest rates. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump (left) walks with Jerome Powell in 2017 before announcing him as his nominee for chair of the Federal Reserve. Trump has been calling for Powell to cut interest rates. Photo: AP