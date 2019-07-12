Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A traders works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on July 8. Stocks have bounced back spectacularly from their slump in late 2018. Photo: AFP
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

Why the stock market rally will not last long, despite dovish moves by central banks

  • While recent stock market gains are rooted in confidence that central banks will ease monetary policy, investors are not moving into assets that profit from stronger growth. This indicates a lack of faith in the effectiveness of more stimulus
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Published: 3:00am, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:00am, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

A traders works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on July 8. Stocks have bounced back spectacularly from their slump in late 2018. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on June 25. Expectations are building that the Fed will cut rates later this year. Photo: Reuters
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

The global economy needs an end to the US-China trade war and increased spending on public services – not more interest rate cuts

  • The world has been awash with easy money for a decade and interest rates are already dangerously low. To boost bonds and reward savers, global stimulus should involve more coordinated spending on infrastructure, health and education
David Brown

David Brown  

Published: 10:00pm, 8 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:16pm, 8 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell speaks at the Council on Foreign Relations in New York on June 25. Expectations are building that the Fed will cut rates later this year. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.