Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The idea that Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam, and not Xi Jinping’s Communist Party, were pushing the proposed amendment to the extradition law is hard for many outside observers to accept. Photo: AFP
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

It’s China’s job to restore public trust in Hong Kong. Carrie Lam can’t do it alone

  • The Hong Kong government can’t convince the world its autonomy is intact when it’s assumed Beijing calls the shots
  • Carrie Lam’s government should focus on building bridges in the community, rather than consider mounting any global PR campaign
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Published: 12:00pm, 12 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:51pm, 12 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

The idea that Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam, and not Xi Jinping’s Communist Party, were pushing the proposed amendment to the extradition law is hard for many outside observers to accept. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Carrie Lam’s self-image as a “good fighter” may have led her to underestimate the enormous effort needed to overcome opposition to the extradition bill. Photo: SCMP
Donald Low
Opinion

Opinion

On Reflection by Donald Low

Could psychology have helped Carrie Lam avoid Hong Kong’s extradition bill fiasco?

  • From confirmation bias to risk aversion, behavioural science principles shed light on Hongkongers’ reactions to the controversial extradition law
  • A better understanding of cognitive psychology could have helped the Hong Kong government
Donald Low

Donald Low  

Published: 12:45pm, 7 Jul, 2019

Updated: 12:50pm, 7 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Carrie Lam’s self-image as a “good fighter” may have led her to underestimate the enormous effort needed to overcome opposition to the extradition bill. Photo: SCMP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.