The idea that Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam, and not Xi Jinping’s Communist Party, were pushing the proposed amendment to the extradition law is hard for many outside observers to accept. Photo: AFP
The idea that Hong Kong’s Chief Executive Carrie Lam, and not Xi Jinping’s Communist Party, were pushing the proposed amendment to the extradition law is hard for many outside observers to accept. Photo: AFP
Carrie Lam’s self-image as a “good fighter” may have led her to underestimate the enormous effort needed to overcome opposition to the extradition bill. Photo: SCMP
Carrie Lam’s self-image as a “good fighter” may have led her to underestimate the enormous effort needed to overcome opposition to the extradition bill. Photo: SCMP