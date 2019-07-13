Trade war doubts and central bank loosening have done the unthinkable – brought down bond yields and driven up equities
Advertisement
Advertisement
US equity indices are at record highs – and global ones not far off. Photo: AP
Opinion
Opinion
Macroscope by Patrik Schowitz
Trade war doubts and central bank loosening have done the unthinkable – brought down bond yields and driven up equities
- Normally falling bond yields are a sign of conditions that bring down equity markets. That’s not the case at the moment, but failure to resolve the trade dispute could end equities’ winning streak
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
US equity indices are at record highs – and global ones not far off. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
A meat stall in Beijing. Inflation in the price of everyday goods has not taken off, despite a decade of easy money. But this is no cause for celebration. Photo: EPA
Opinion
Opinion
Macroscope by Anthony Rowley
Central banks are stoking the dangerous fire of inflation
- The G20 summit missed the chance to examine a crucial issue: Inflation has not gone away, it is hiding in plain sight, in inflated asset and stock prices. Given towering debt levels and slowing manufacturing, more easing will only stoke inflation
TOP PICKS
A meat stall in Beijing. Inflation in the price of everyday goods has not taken off, despite a decade of easy money. But this is no cause for celebration. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.