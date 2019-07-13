Channels

US equity indices are at record highs – and global ones not far off. Photo: AP
Patrik Schowitz
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Patrik Schowitz

Trade war doubts and central bank loosening have done the unthinkable – brought down bond yields and driven up equities

  • Normally falling bond yields are a sign of conditions that bring down equity markets. That's not the case at the moment, but failure to resolve the trade dispute could end equities' winning streak
Patrik Schowitz

Patrik Schowitz  

Published: 7:30am, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 7:30am, 13 Jul, 2019

A meat stall in Beijing. Inflation in the price of everyday goods has not taken off, despite a decade of easy money. But this is no cause for celebration. Photo: EPA
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Central banks are stoking the dangerous fire of inflation

  • The G20 summit missed the chance to examine a crucial issue: Inflation has not gone away, it is hiding in plain sight, in inflated asset and stock prices. Given towering debt levels and slowing manufacturing, more easing will only stoke inflation
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Published: 3:00am, 1 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:20am, 1 Jul, 2019

