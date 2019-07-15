Channels

A protest banner hangs from the window of a flat in 2016, saying “I want real elections”, complete with a yellow umbrella, the symbol of the 2014 Occupy movement, then Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy demonstration. Photo: Nora Tam
Mike Rowse
Opinion

Opinion

Mike Rowse

Hong Kong desperately needs political reform to make Legco and the chief executive accountable

  • Far from ripping Hong Kong apart and deepening divisions, political reform will allow a more representative government to better deal with controversial legislation, whether on extradition or national security
Mike Rowse

Mike Rowse  

Published: 9:00am, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:11am, 15 Jul, 2019

A protest banner hangs from the window of a flat in 2016, saying “I want real elections”, complete with a yellow umbrella, the symbol of the 2014 Occupy movement, then Hong Kong’s largest pro-democracy demonstration. Photo: Nora Tam
Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s apologies for her handling of the extradition agreement have done nothing to placate critics who want her gone. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Alice Wu
Opinion

Opinion

Alice Wu

Carrie Lam has to go, and the next chief executive must resolve Article 23 and universal suffrage in Hong Kong

  • The longer Lam stays in office, the more of a drag she’ll be for Beijing. It would be better for her to go soon, and for the central government to start thinking about how to address the issues behind the mass protests
Alice Wu

Alice Wu  

Published: 4:30pm, 30 Jun, 2019

Updated: 10:57am, 1 Jul, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s apologies for her handling of the extradition agreement have done nothing to placate critics who want her gone. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
