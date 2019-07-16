Potential buyers look at a model of New World Development’s Atrium House in Tsuen Wan on June 22. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Show flat and OMA OMA Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Homebuyers give their collective cold shoulder to new flats in Tuen Mun, Tai Po as persistent protest rallies weigh on sentiments
- A quarter of 442 new flats on offer in Tuen Mun and Tai Po were sold, with tepid sales also being reported elsewhere around the city
- The weekend’s sale was the biggest since an estimated 1 million protestors took to the streets on June 9 to voice their opposition to a controversial extradition bill
