Potential buyers look at a model of New World Development’s Atrium House in Tsuen Wan on June 22. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Hong Kong’s property market takes its cue from the Hang Seng Index, not protesters

  • The Hang Seng Index’s impact on housing prices trumps other factors such as interest rates and the flow of funds from the mainland
  • Given the index’s sensitivity to China’s economy, a stock market sell-off is only a matter of time, but property prices will continue to rise in the coming months
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Published: 9:00am, 16 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:08am, 16 Jul, 2019

Show flat and OMA OMA Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
Business

Homebuyers give their collective cold shoulder to new flats in Tuen Mun, Tai Po as persistent protest rallies weigh on sentiments

  • A quarter of 442 new flats on offer in Tuen Mun and Tai Po were sold, with tepid sales also being reported elsewhere around the city
  • The weekend’s sale was the biggest since an estimated 1 million protestors took to the streets on June 9 to voice their opposition to a controversial extradition bill
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Cheryl Arcibal

Cheryl Arcibal  

Published: 9:01pm, 13 Jul, 2019

Updated: 11:44am, 14 Jul, 2019

Show flat and OMA OMA Tuen Mun. Photo: Handout
