A cargo ship leaves the Tanjong Pagar container port in Singapore. The Lion City’s export-dependent economy has taken a hit from the trade war, with its economy contracting 3.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2019. Photo: AFP
David Brown
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by David Brown

Economic slowdown’s spread to Asia highlights the need for global policy coordination

  • The sluggishness of the global economy shows the need for broad policy coordination to head off the next financial crisis
  • The challenge will be creating conditions that are self-sustaining and which work for all economies, not just a few
David Brown

David Brown  

Published: 5:00pm, 15 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:00pm, 15 Jul, 2019

A cargo ship leaves the Tanjong Pagar container port in Singapore. The Lion City's export-dependent economy has taken a hit from the trade war, with its economy contracting 3.4 per cent in the second quarter of 2019. Photo: AFP
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Andy Xie
Opinion

Opinion

Andy Xie

As the trade war reduces China’s US exports, structural reforms – not inflating away debt – are the right response to economic disengagement

  • Beijing should avoid responding to lost exports to the US by taking the easy route and boosting credit supply, as this would only benefit elite owners of highly leveraged assets and ignore China’s already massive property bubble
Andy Xie

Andy Xie  

Published: 3:00am, 11 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:00am, 11 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Craig Stephens
