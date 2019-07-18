Advertisement
Advertisement
Stand-out winners include Vietnam and the Vinasolar plant in Ho Chi Minh City, which has seen a surge in orders from Chinese companies. Photo: Cissy Zhou
Opinion
Opinion
Macroscope by Aidan Yao
The US-China trade war has produced more losers than winners
- Vietnam is the stand-out winner, but even it has been hit by US tariffs for its large trade surplus
- The rebalancing of trade and production means South Korea, Taiwan and Japan are seeing bigger demand from US – but an ever bigger drop from China
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Stand-out winners include Vietnam and the Vinasolar plant in Ho Chi Minh City, which has seen a surge in orders from Chinese companies. Photo: Cissy Zhou
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Illustration: Craig Stephens
Opinion
Opinion
Keyu Jin
Why China’s current trade war strategy is to keep calm and make new friends
- Realising that the conflict with the US goes beyond business concerns and that Trump might reverse course on political or economic grounds, China has adopted a wait-and-see approach. Meanwhile, it is courting other allies
TOP PICKS
Illustration: Craig Stephens
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.