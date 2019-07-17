Channels

Crowds part to allow an ambulance through during a rally on June 16 against the Hong Kong government’s proposal to amend the city’s extradition laws that would allow the transfer of fugitives to mainland China. Photo: AFP
What Hong Kong’s largely peaceful protesters can teach demonstrators in India

  • In contrast to the civic-mindedness on evidence in Hong Kong’s rallies, large-scale protests in India tend towards violence that targets government infrastructure. What accounts for the difference?
Published: 5:00pm, 17 Jul, 2019

Crowds part to allow an ambulance through during a rally on June 16 against the Hong Kong government’s proposal to amend the city’s extradition laws that would allow the transfer of fugitives to mainland China. Photo: AFP
Protest violence should not be the focus. Young or old, Hongkongers just want a better government

  • The spotlight on youth discontent diverts attention from the fact that a wide cross-section of society are asking for a bigger say in Hong Kong
  • When peaceful demands go unmet, some will turn to violence, as some youngsters have done
Published: 1:30pm, 15 Jul, 2019

