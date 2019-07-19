Channels

Donald Trump, then a Republican presidential candidate, hands a five-dollar bill back to a supporter after signing it for her following a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina, on February 17, 2016. The dollar’s continuing strength has begun to irk Trump. Photo: Reuters
If Trump has a currency war in mind as part of his presidential campaign, he’s not likely to get very far

  • Trump’s comments on the US dollar and the Federal Reserve have sparked fears that he might take steps to weaken the American currency. However, neither the Fed nor other central banks, such as in the euro zone and Japan, are likely to cooperate
Published: 3:00am, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:00am, 19 Jul, 2019

Although presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping called a truce in the trade war when they met at the G20 Summit in Osaka in late June, a truce is not a settlement. A US rate cut could be construed as the Federal Reserve’s attempt to tidy up the mess left by Trump’s trade policies. Photo: Reuters
The Fed has no real reason to cut rates, unless it’s to save the US economy from Donald Trump’s tariffs

  • The Federal Reserve’s signalling of a rate cut is out of the ordinary, given the strength of US economic data. Are Trump’s trade war and tariffs doing that much damage to the US economy?
Published: 2:00am, 17 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:35am, 17 Jul, 2019

