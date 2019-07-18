Supertanker Grace 1 off the coast of Gibraltar. Iran has demanded the release of the tanker detained in Gibraltar by Britain. Photo: AFP
Supertanker Grace 1 off the coast of Gibraltar. Iran has demanded the release of the tanker detained in Gibraltar by Britain. Photo: AFP
Iranian President Hassan Rowhnai and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping meet at a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Tehran in January 2016. Iran is one of the biggest suppliers of crude oil to energy-hungry China, and a war between Iran and the US would threaten China’s supply from the Middle East as a whole. Photo: EPA
Iranian President Hassan Rowhnai and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping meet at a welcome ceremony at the presidential palace in Tehran in January 2016. Iran is one of the biggest suppliers of crude oil to energy-hungry China, and a war between Iran and the US would threaten China’s supply from the Middle East as a whole. Photo: EPA