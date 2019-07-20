Channels

Lower-than-expected earnings for Netflix in the second quarter of 2019, released on Wednesday, helped pushed stocks down 11 per cent for the day. Photo: AP
Kerry Craig
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Kerry Craig

The trade war lull is a good time to assess the damage, and corporate earnings give investors that chance

  • Companies typically set themselves up to beat expectations in corporate earnings reports. So while they generally maintain profit margins, it is telling that fewer corporations are exceeding their targets
Kerry Craig

Kerry Craig  

Published: 3:00am, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:22am, 20 Jul, 2019

Stand-out winners include Vietnam and the Vinasolar plant in Ho Chi Minh City, which has seen a surge in orders from Chinese companies. Photo: Cissy Zhou
Aidan Yao
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Aidan Yao

The US-China trade war has produced more losers than winners

  • Vietnam is the stand-out winner, but even it has been hit by US tariffs for its large trade surplus
  • The rebalancing of trade and production means South Korea, Taiwan and Japan are seeing bigger demand from US – but an ever bigger drop from China
Aidan Yao

Aidan Yao  

Published: 5:00am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:22am, 18 Jul, 2019

