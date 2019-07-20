Channels

A farmer works in a rhubarb field in Gansu province, China. In the Qing dynasty, the imperial court in Beijing believed that rhubarb could be used as a trade weapon against foreigners who would become critically ill without the herb. Photo: Xinhua
Donald Trump should learn a lesson from imperial China’s failed rhubarb war with Britain

  • Rhubarb played an overlooked role in the opium war, after Qing China made a ludicrous miscalculation of foreigners’ reliance on the plant. In the current trade war, is Trump similarly in danger of misjudging China’s economic situation?
Published: 5:00am, 20 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:55am, 20 Jul, 2019

A farmer works in a rhubarb field in Gansu province, China. In the Qing dynasty, the imperial court in Beijing believed that rhubarb could be used as a trade weapon against foreigners who would become critically ill without the herb. Photo: Xinhua
Stand-out winners include Vietnam and the Vinasolar plant in Ho Chi Minh City, which has seen a surge in orders from Chinese companies. Photo: Cissy Zhou
The US-China trade war has produced more losers than winners

  • Vietnam is the stand-out winner, but even it has been hit by US tariffs for its large trade surplus
  • The rebalancing of trade and production means South Korea, Taiwan and Japan are seeing bigger demand from US – but an ever bigger drop from China
Published: 5:00am, 18 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:22am, 18 Jul, 2019

Stand-out winners include Vietnam and the Vinasolar plant in Ho Chi Minh City, which has seen a surge in orders from Chinese companies. Photo: Cissy Zhou
