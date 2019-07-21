Debris and plastic litter found off Christmas Island, Australia. Photo: Reuters
Debris and plastic litter found off Christmas Island, Australia. Photo: Reuters
A loader moves plastic recyclable resources onto a conveyor belt at Ichikawa Kankyo Engineering recycle centre in Narashino. Photo: AFP
Not green enough: as G20 host, Japan faces uncomfortable criticism of its environmental record
- Campaigners have criticised Japan for moving too slowly on reducing plastic consumption
- Japan also faces growing scrutiny on climate change issues because of its continued use of coal
