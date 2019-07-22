US national flags being produced at a factory in Fuyang, Anhui province, in July 2018. China’s economy grew at 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of this year, the lowest figure since records began in March 1992. Photo: Reuters
US national flags being produced at a factory in Fuyang, Anhui province, in July 2018. China’s economy grew at 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of this year, the lowest figure since records began in March 1992. Photo: Reuters
Lower-than-expected earnings for Netflix in the second quarter of 2019, released on Wednesday, helped pushed stocks down 11 per cent for the day. Photo: AP
Lower-than-expected earnings for Netflix in the second quarter of 2019, released on Wednesday, helped pushed stocks down 11 per cent for the day. Photo: AP