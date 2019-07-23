Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Shanghai is benefiting from property investors looking for a familiar place for their money in the midst of a global slowdown. Photo: Xinhua
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Nicholas Spiro

Shanghai’s real estate market is bucking trends in global property sales and China’s own economy

  • Slowing economic conditions are working to the advantage of China’s financial hub, as risk-averse investors are drawn to familiar locations and Shanghai benefits from a glut of decentralised stock
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Published: 3:00am, 23 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:56am, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Shanghai is benefiting from property investors looking for a familiar place for their money in the midst of a global slowdown. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Hong Kong’s property market continues to be as hot as ever. Photo: Bloomberg
Tom Holland
Opinion

Opinion

Tom Holland

Why the extradition bill protests won’t burst Hong Kong’s property bubble

  • Observers argue that a dip in sentiment due to the protests, higher mortgage rates and declining affordability should surely trigger a downturn
  • But as the data shows, the property market is still red hot, and housing affordability is not significantly worse than at any time over the last decade
Tom Holland

Tom Holland  

Published: 8:00am, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:02am, 23 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong’s property market continues to be as hot as ever. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.