Advertisement
Advertisement
Shanghai is benefiting from property investors looking for a familiar place for their money in the midst of a global slowdown. Photo: Xinhua
Opinion
Opinion
The View by Nicholas Spiro
Shanghai’s real estate market is bucking trends in global property sales and China’s own economy
- Slowing economic conditions are working to the advantage of China’s financial hub, as risk-averse investors are drawn to familiar locations and Shanghai benefits from a glut of decentralised stock
Advertisement
TOP PICKS
Shanghai is benefiting from property investors looking for a familiar place for their money in the midst of a global slowdown. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Advertisement
Advertisement
Hong Kong’s property market continues to be as hot as ever. Photo: Bloomberg
Opinion
Opinion
Tom Holland
Why the extradition bill protests won’t burst Hong Kong’s property bubble
- Observers argue that a dip in sentiment due to the protests, higher mortgage rates and declining affordability should surely trigger a downturn
- But as the data shows, the property market is still red hot, and housing affordability is not significantly worse than at any time over the last decade
TOP PICKS
Hong Kong’s property market continues to be as hot as ever. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Thank you for your subscription.
You can also view our other newsletters.
Products & Services
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.