Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Gold bars stacked in a vault in West Point, New York. A reversal in the US commitment to a strong dollar could cause investors to sell the dollar and buy up gold. Photo: AP
Neal Kimberley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

China is wise to boost its gold reserves as a weaker US dollar looms and currency wars beckon

  • China’s central bank is piling into gold, the traditional safe haven, as bond yields go negative and the US considers ditching its ‘strong dollar’ mantra, potentially igniting currency wars
Neal Kimberley

Neal Kimberley  

Published: 5:00am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 5:43am, 24 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Gold bars stacked in a vault in West Point, New York. A reversal in the US commitment to a strong dollar could cause investors to sell the dollar and buy up gold. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Donald Trump, then a Republican presidential candidate, hands a five-dollar bill back to a supporter after signing it for her following a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina, in 2016. The dollar’s continuing strength has begun to irk Trump. Photo: Reuters
Nicholas Spiro
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Nicholas Spiro

If Trump has a currency war in mind as part of his presidential campaign, he’s not likely to get very far

  • Trump’s comments on the US dollar and the Federal Reserve have sparked fears that he might take steps to weaken the American currency. However, neither the Fed nor other central banks, such as in the euro zone and Japan, are likely to cooperate
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Published: 3:00am, 19 Jul, 2019

Updated: 4:02am, 19 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Donald Trump, then a Republican presidential candidate, hands a five-dollar bill back to a supporter after signing it for her following a rally with sportsmen in Walterboro, South Carolina, in 2016. The dollar’s continuing strength has begun to irk Trump. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.