US President Donald Trump has called for a weaker dollar. Is the Federal Reserve cutting interest rates to give him what he wants? Photo: AFP
Moritz Kraemer
Opinion

Opinion

The View by Moritz Kraemer

The Federal Reserve should not be helping the US become a closet currency manipulator

  • The US central bank does not have a strong case for a rate cut and a looser policy. With a widely expected rate cut imminent, the Fed chief might be bowing to pressure from Donald Trump to weaken the dollar
Moritz Kraemer

Moritz Kraemer  

Published: 3:00am, 24 Jul, 2019

Updated: 3:34am, 24 Jul, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
US national flags being produced at a factory in Fuyang, Anhui province, in July 2018. China’s economy grew at 6.2 per cent in the second quarter of this year, the lowest figure since records began in March 1992. Photo: Reuters
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

What Trump’s tale about the US trade war’s role in China’s economic decline got wrong

  • China’s second-quarter GDP slowdown has more to do with the government’s debt crackdown than the US president’s efforts
  • Given China’s huge contribution to global GDP growth, any decline will adversely affect all economies
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Published: 9:00am, 22 Jul, 2019

Updated: 9:03am, 22 Jul, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
