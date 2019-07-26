Investors chat as they monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on June 6. Fund managers are showing renewed interest in emerging market stocks. Photo: AP
An investor walks by an electronic board displaying stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on June 27, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Optimism on US-China trade talks gives boost to Hong Kong, mainland shares; STAR tech shares shoot back up
- US Commerce secretary signals Huawei waivers for some American companies could come soon
- All 25 stocks on new STAR board jump
Topic | A-shares
