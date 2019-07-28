Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde (right) will replace Mario Draghi (left) as president of the European Central Bank in November. Draghi has all the qualifications to replace Lagarde at the IMF also, were it not for the organisation’s age limit. Photo: EPA
Anthony Rowley
Opinion

Opinion

Macroscope by Anthony Rowley

Next IMF chief must stand up to Trumpian protectionism, but need not be European

  • Efforts to change the age limit for the new IMF head look like a ploy to keep the job in European hands, when what’s needed most is knowledge and skill for building global consensus
Anthony Rowley

Anthony Rowley  

Updated: 1:20pm, 28 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

International Monetary Fund managing director Christine Lagarde (right) will replace Mario Draghi (left) as president of the European Central Bank in November. Draghi has all the qualifications to replace Lagarde at the IMF also, were it not for the organisation’s age limit. Photo: EPA
READ FULL ARTICLE
Christine Lagarde’s confirmation that she is stepping down as managing director of the International Monetary Fund coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Bretton Woods conference. Photo: AFP
SCMP Editorial
Opinion

Opinion

Editorial by SCMP Editorial

Bring IMF and World Bank into the modern era

  • As Christine Lagarde leaves her role as head of the IMF, the time is right for reform of the international organisations, giving emerging economies such as China and India a greater, more proportional say
SCMP Editorial

SCMP Editorial  

Updated: 11:14pm, 21 Jul, 2019

TOP PICKS

Christine Lagarde’s confirmation that she is stepping down as managing director of the International Monetary Fund coincides with the 75th anniversary of the Bretton Woods conference. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering for these newsletters you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.