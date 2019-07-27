Channels

A passenger reacts as protesters block train doors and disrupt train service in Hong Kong during the morning rush hour on July 24. Photo: AP
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Outside In by David Dodwell

As Hong Kong steps deeper into a political mess, let us pray that the PLA doesn’t descend upon us

  • In a bad news week, British PM Boris Johnson is set to blunder his way into a no-deal Brexit and Hong Kong is thrown deeper into strife. As the Carrie Lam administration blinks in the headlights, Beijing might have to step in
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 6:31am, 27 Jul, 2019

Chief Executive Carrie Lam, flanked by Secretary for Security John Lee Ka-chiu (left) and Commissioner of Police Stephen Lo (right), meet the media at the Chief Executive’s Office in Tamar, Admiralty, to respond to the extradition bill protest outside the liaison office in Sai Ying Pun and the violence at Yuen Long station on July 21. Photo: Robert Ng
Albert Cheng
Opinion

Opinion

Albert Cheng

What China’s leaders and angry Hong Kong protesters agree on: Carrie Lam must clean up her own mess

  • With calls from across the political spectrum for the chief executive to set up an independent inquiry commission, she must act without delay
  • The difference in the police’s treatment of extradition bill protesters and members of the attacking mob in Yuen Long has almost depleted public confidence in the force
Albert Cheng

Albert Cheng  

Updated: 7:22pm, 25 Jul, 2019

