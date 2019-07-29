Channels

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, whose country will chair the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation for 2020. Photo: AFP
David Dodwell
Opinion

Opinion

Inside Out by David Dodwell

Resurgence of trade protectionism means Malaysia – and Apec – face huge challenges for 2020

  • Apec has unfinished business, including how it defines the ‘free and open’ trade it was supposed to have achieved by 2020. How this, the rise of protectionism and threat of climate change, is addressed will set the tone for its next 25 years
David Dodwell

David Dodwell  

Updated: 12:19pm, 29 Jul, 2019

Trade between China and Asean rose 4 per cent in the first half of the year. Photo: Bloomberg
Diplomacy

Can China’s trade boost with Asean help get the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership over the line?

  • 16-nation trade deal has been debated for seven years, but the success of another regional pact might just be enough to help bring the negotiations to a conclusion, observers say
  • Trade between China and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations rose 4 per cent in the first half of the year
Topic |   US-China trade war
Keegan Elmer

Keegan Elmer  

Updated: 11:02pm, 21 Jul, 2019

