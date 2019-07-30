Channels

China’s aircraft carrier Liaoning (centre) takes part in a People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy drill in the western Pacific Ocean, in April 2018. The pitch that China should be a national security worry for everyone in the region seems unconvincing. Pacific island nations are not eager to be played as pawns by Canberra or Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Tom Plate
Opinion

Opinion

Tom Plate

Can Australia overcome its China fears to manage its balancing act in the western Pacific?

  • Asian neighbours admire Australia and are grateful for its aid over the years, but they also get turned off by its smug sense of superiority. Some don’t tremble at the mere mention of China and even admire the rise of a Chinese/Asian superpower
Tom Plate

Tom Plate  

Updated: 3:15am, 30 Jul, 2019

China's aircraft carrier Liaoning (centre) takes part in a People's Liberation Army (PLA) Navy drill in the western Pacific Ocean, in April 2018. The pitch that China should be a national security worry for everyone in the region seems unconvincing. Pacific island nations are not eager to be played as pawns by Canberra or Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Wuhan Institute of Physics and Mathematics. Photo: Xinhua
China set to surpass US as Australia’s main academic collaborator, report finds

  • The newly uncovered trend has raised national security concerns and led to calls for greater due diligence in partnering with Chinese institutes
  • Others, however, dismiss such talk and say limiting engagement with the rising power is unlikely to improve its human rights record
John Power

John Power  

Updated: 10:11am, 24 Jul, 2019

Researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Wuhan Institute of Physics and Mathematics. Photo: Xinhua
