In the long run and given China’s economic heft, the yuan could emerge as a rival to the greenback. Photo: Xinhua
Neal Kimberley
Macroscope by Neal Kimberley

Why China may be ready for a strong yuan, and the US could follow up with a weak dollar policy

  • The yuan could emerge as a rival to the greenback, as Beijing looks ready to adopt a de facto ‘strong yuan’ policy. And there will be room for the yuan to extend its global footprint if Washington chooses to weaken the dollar’s dominance
Updated: 12:09pm, 31 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Stephen Case
Hans Yue Zhu
Hans Yue Zhu

With US trade war, China’s long-running economic reforms have been thrown a spanner in the works

  • China has been trying to rein in debt, correct the public-private imbalance and spur consumption-led growth. The real danger of the trade war is it risks distracting policymakers from their focus on such structural reform
Updated: 5:21am, 29 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Stephen Case
