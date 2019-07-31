Channels

Shoppers are reflected on the window panels of a fashion boutique at a popular shopping mall in Beijing. Despite economic headwinds, China’s retail sales jumped up 9.8 per cent in June, their best performance in more than a year. Photo: AP
Aidan Yao
Macroscope by Aidan Yao

Do China’s rising retail sales point to an economic upturn in the second half of 2019? Not so fast

  • There have been some ‘green shoots’, but Beijing remains hesitant to amp up stimulus while deleveraging continues
  • That leaves it to domestic demand, which has yet to show signs of being strong enough to spur recovery
Aidan Yao

Aidan Yao  

Updated: 2:08pm, 31 Jul, 2019

Shoppers are reflected on the window panels of a fashion boutique at a popular shopping mall in Beijing. Despite economic headwinds, China's retail sales jumped up 9.8 per cent in June, their best performance in more than a year. Photo: AP
Illustration: Stephen Case
Hans Yue Zhu
Hans Yue Zhu

With US trade war, China’s long-running economic reforms have been thrown a spanner in the works

  • China has been trying to rein in debt, correct the public-private imbalance and spur consumption-led growth. The real danger of the trade war is it risks distracting policymakers from their focus on such structural reform
Hans Yue Zhu

Hans Yue Zhu  

Updated: 5:21am, 29 Jul, 2019

Illustration: Stephen Case
