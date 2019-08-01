Channels

Illustration: Stephen Case
Andy Xie

Hong Kong and Singapore, so similar yet so different – it’s all about housing, money and politics

  • Political power is supreme in Singapore, while money dominates politics in Hong Kong. Why can’t Beijing see how the dreams of Hong Kong youth are being crushed?
  • With housing so out of reach, any spark can trigger uncontrollable riots. Instead of being amazed by city’s turmoil, one should wonder why it took so long
Updated: 12:01pm, 1 Aug, 2019

Illustration: Stephen Case
Hong Kong protesters have decided enough is enough. Officials would be foolish to ignore their demands

  • Hong Kong protesters are battle-hardened from learning to survive in a city that is tough to live in. If the government thinks the people can be scared off by thugs, beaten down by force and willing to have their voices silenced, it is mistaken
Updated: 8:28pm, 29 Jul, 2019

