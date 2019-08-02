Channels

President Donald Trump continues to tout the success of the economy under his administration, disregarding deficits and pushing for ever lower interest rates. Photo: AP
Nicholas Spiro
Trade war, rate cuts, huge deficits – Trump gets away with it thanks to the US’ ‘exorbitant privilege’

  • Globalised finance means capital flows into the US in times of uncertainty, even when the US causes that instability. Investors should question whether the US’ budget-busting is sustainable
Nicholas Spiro

Nicholas Spiro  

Updated: 3:34am, 2 Aug, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks during a “Make America Great Again” rally in Grand Rapids, Michigan, on March 28, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Minxin Pei
Trump owes Americans the truth about the goals of his China policy – economic changes, containment or regime change

  • More Americans are concerned about the impact of China’s economic might on their livelihoods than its military strength. However, Trump seems bent on a geopolitical struggle, a shift in policy that calls for debate
Minxin Pei

Minxin Pei  

Updated: 8:34pm, 23 Jul, 2019

