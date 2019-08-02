Channels

Journalists, press photographers, journalism schoolteachers and commentators take part in a silent march to the Chief Executive’s Office on July 14, calling for the defence of press freedom as extradition protests spark police action. Photo: Edmond So
James A. Dorn
Opinion

Opinion

James A. Dorn

If protesters want to protect Hong Kong’s way of life, they must win the war of ideas

  • A long-term strategy would be to show China that a free market in ideas is far superior to ‘socialism with Chinese characteristics’
  • The moral force of the voices of freedom and limited government should not be underestimated
James A. Dorn

James A. Dorn  

Updated: 6:27am, 2 Aug, 2019

Riot police fired tear gas at anti-extradition bill protesters as they marched towards the central government’s liaison office on Sunday. Photo: Felix Wong
China Economy

Hong Kong protests, government ‘inability’ to address concerns damaging business confidence, Fitch warns

  • The global rating agency says factors underpinning the city’s AA+ rating are being tested, including governance and rule of law
  • Further integration with China would also further entwine institutional and regulatory frameworks of both places
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 2:55am, 31 Jul, 2019

